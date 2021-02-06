IOJK photo exhibit at PHC depicts Indian atrocities

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) organised an outdoor photo exhibition titled “Kashmir: India’s Crimes Against Humanity in Pictures” the other day in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5 every year.

According to a statement, the photos of the Kashmiri victims of Indian brutalities were displayed at the open premises of the Mission. The heart-wrenching images of the human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as documented by the UN Offices, INGOs, volunteers and international media, highlighted the catastrophic condition of the Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan paid homage to the Kashmiri victims and lauded their unbreakable resolve for achieving the right to self-determination. “The exhibition uncovers egregious human rights abuses of Kashmiris and underlines the need to hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity by the international community,” he said, adding the photos of the Kashmiri victims depict the gravity of human rights abuses being committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.