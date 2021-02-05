close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Sindh delegation to meet HEC chairman

National

KARACHI: Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has approached Sindh Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Asim Hussain after the Sindh government openly opposed the termination of the two-year degree programme. A three-member delegation of Sindh Higher Education Commission led by Dr. Asim Hussain will meet Dr. Tariq Banuri and other senior officials in Islamabad on Monday. The delegation of Sindh also includes Secretary Sindh HEC Moinuddin.

