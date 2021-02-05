Rs1.9m for Shaheed Benazirabad Police welfare fund

SUKKUR: DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh held a meeting on Thursday to review the law and order situation in the range, besides approving Rs1.922 million to the Police Welfare Fund.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqui and SSP Naushahro Feroz Altaf Hussain Leghari attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh said that security arrangements should be ensured for the protection of life and property of the people in Shaheed Benazirabad Range and warned the police officers against any negligence.

Later in a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee, three Head Constable drivers were promoted to ASI. In yet another meeting of Police Welfare Committee, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sh` eikh approved Rs1.922 million for the Police Welfare Fund. He distributed Rs822,000 as retirement grant among 31 retired employees and gave Rs.8 million as dowry to 13 daughters of martyred policemen.