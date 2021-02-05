Joint parliamentary session to reject Senate election bill, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: The NAB team Sukkur produced PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah in the Accountability Court Sukkur in a Rs1.23 billion corruption reference on Thursday. The Judge of Accountability Court, Sukkur, Fareed Anwar Kazi, recorded the statements of the FBR witnesses about the properties of Syed Khursheed Shah, his wives, sons and the other co-accused. Later, the hearing was adjourned till February 18.

While talking to the media, Syed Khursheed Shah said the resignation of the opposition MPs from the assemblies is not an issue at all and that will be done at an opportune time. The PPP leader said the COAS tried to resolve the issues between the opposition and the government, but the prime minister was reluctant to do so. He said if the PTI government is serious in holding Senate elections by open ballot, then why it did not demand the same during the election of the chairman Senate. Shah said the PTI government is afraid of losing the Senate elections and it is therefore advocating holding of the Senate polls through open balloting. He said that a joint session of NA and Senate will reject the Senate election bill of the PTI government.

The PPP leader said the PTI government has failed to highlight and resolve the Kashmir issue properly and added that speeches alone cannot resolve the decades long Kashmir issue. The PPP leader said the prime minister is not interested in the plight of the common man who is suffering due to massive inflation.