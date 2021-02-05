Commission seals 15 sugar mills over water pollution

LAHORE: Chairman Judicial Water and Environmental Commission Justice (Retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi issued orders to seal 15 sugar mills in the province.

He passed these orders while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday in which representatives of 20 sugar mills were called to submit relevant documents about installing wastewater treatment plants.

During the proceedings, representatives of 15 sugar mills submitted irrelevant documents on which the Commission ordered to seal these mills immediately, and directed their representatives to submit plans for installing wastewater treatment plants within next 7 days.

The commission also issued final warning to Brother Sugar Mill, Baba Farid Sugar Mill, Shamim Sugar Mill, Colony Sugar Mill, JK Sugar Mill and Layyah Sugar Mills. He said that the sugar mills polluting groundwater will be handled with iron hands, adding that every possible step will be taken to make the groundwater safe.