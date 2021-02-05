‘World should take notice of HR violations in Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Munaza Hassan has said the international community should take notice of human rights violations in Kashmir.

“Silence by the international community reflects its biased policies, which must be condemned,” she said while talking to a group of senior journalists at a reception hosted by her here at the Parliament House. Munaza also called for implementating the Paris Agreement on Climate Change for the coming generations.

She said: “The women of Kashmir are facing brutalities but the world is silent on their plight.” She said the people of Kashmir were demanding their right to freedom. Munaza stressed the need for making the parliamentary committees effective and viable as these are the vital part of parliament. She said the world is watching the climate change with concerns, adding,