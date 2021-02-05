Twin cities facing acute gas shortage

RAWALPINDI: The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been facing low gas pressure but the authorities seemingly have turned a deaf ear to the issue. More than 50 percent ‘Tandoors’ in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have closed their businesses due to gas loadshedding for the last three days. On the other hand, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has claimed that the gas supply has shrunk in some areas due to harsh weather.