Shahbaz Sharif shifted to jail after tests

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif underwent medical tests after a checkup at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Lahore (INMOL) on Thursday. After reports of the tests were issued, Shahbaz was discharged from the hospital and shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail. According to APP, the Opposition leader today underwent a positron emission tomography (PET) scan and other medical tests. His personal physicians were also present in the hospital.