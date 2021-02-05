â€˜Poor suffered but relief on the wayâ€™

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday admitted that flour prices had impacted the poor more than anything else and assured that the government was totally focused on providing relief to them.

He was presiding over a review meeting on the measures taken to reduce the prices of basic commodities. Ministers for finance and economic affairs, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and senior officials attended the meeting that reviewed the steps taken to reduce the prices of basic commodities.

Imran called for ensuring all necessary administrative measures and finalising the proposals â€” under consideration â€” for their immediate implementation. The meeting was informed that the government's economic policies were warmly welcomed by the business community.

Various proposals were put forward to lower the prices of essential commodities including administrative measures and use of technology to ensure transparency of the system and elimination of exploitation of farmers.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a review meeting on the priority sectors of the system of government and the steps to be taken to increase the Pakistani workforce abroad. A detailed briefing was given to the meeting on the steps taken to improve governance, amendment and enforcement of existing laws, providing justice to ordinary citizens and improving the police system, as well as increase the Pakistani workforce abroad.

The chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief commissioner Islamabad briefed the prime minister on the steps being taken to improve governance. The meeting stressed solution to the citizens' grievances, holding of open forums, expeditious resolution of revenue related issues, improvement of service delivery, devolution and devolution of powers, promotion of use of technology, sanitation in cities, and public authorities.

Addressing the meeting, Imran said the main objective of reforming the governance system was to create facilities for people and to ensure justice to them in all spheres. He said strengthening relationship between the people and the government and empowering people was the top priority of the government. Imran directed the authorities concerned that a system of punishment and retribution should be introduced for the officers so that there would be no complaint of any negligence in this regard.

Regarding an action against the qabza mafia, the PM said the public should be kept informed in this regard through the media so that people could be protected from the negative propaganda of vested interests.

In another meeting, the prime minister was informed that 600-700 accounts were being opened under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and remittances and payments of $6-7 million were being made daily by Pakistanis abroad.

The PM reviewed meeting on the progress made in providing facilities to Pakistanis abroad under the Roshan Digital Account. He also chaired a weekly meeting on housing, construction and development, which was given briefing on measures taken for development of the construction sector and especially for prevention of fraud against illegal housing societies and the public, especially Pakistanis abroad.

At the meeting, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director of Akhuwat, told the PM that Rs5 billion had been allocated by the government through Akhuwat to help the poorest people build their own houses. Out of Rs5 billion, Rs3.35 billion had been utilised so far as a result of which 7,572 houses had been constructed. The PM praised the success of the fraternity model. The IGP Punjab informed the meeting about the action taken against illegal occupation mafia and said from 2009 to 2021, 906 references were pending. As per the instructions of government, 895 cases have been registered so far after reviewing all these references.