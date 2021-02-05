21 DSPs transferred

LAHORE:IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of 21 DSPs. Farooq Sultan has been posted as SDPO City, Chiniot, Khalid Aslam as SDPO Naushera Virkan, Gujranwala, Hashim Mahmood as SDPO Zafarwal, Afzal Shah as SDPO Lalamusa, Gujrat, Azmat Hayat as SDPO Kahuta Rawalpindi, Zafar Iqbal as SDPO Renala Khurd, Okara, Muhammad Ziaul Haq as SDPO Sadar, Okara, Qaisar Mushtaq as SDPO Ferozwala, Sheikhupura, Ghulam Dastgir as SDPO Chunian, Kasur, Ziarat Ali as DSP Legal Nankana Sahib, Waheed Ishaq as DSP Dolphin Squad Civil Lines Lahore, Shahid Rasheed as SDPO Old Anarkali Lahore, Fateh Ahmed as SDPO Lower Mall Lahore and Ghulam Abbas has been posted as SDPO Kot Momin, Sargodha.

Services of Asghar Ali, Attiya Naheed and Asadullah have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab, Khalid Hussain at the disposal of Addl IGP Special Branch, Punjab, Riaz Hussain at the disposal of Commandant Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad, and services of Muhammad Azeem and Muhammad Naveed have been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP South Punjab.