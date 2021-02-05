RISC observing Kashmir Week

close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Islamabad

 
Islamabad : Roots International Schoo­ls and Colleges (RISC) observing Kashmir Solidarity Week across the country to highlight the atrocities by the occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir, says a press release.

RISC students started their day by observing ‘One Minute Silence,’ made ‘Human chain’ to show solidarity with innocent people of Kashmir. Students performed skits/ta­bleaus depicting violence on Kashmiris and their human rights. Every student gave his/her perspective to show solidarity with Kashmiri people and to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in their struggle to exercise their right to self-determination.”

