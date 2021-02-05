This refers to the letter ‘Unemployment woes’ (Feb 3) by Fatima Gillani. The writer has highlighted the fact that the Covid19 pandemic has had devastating effects on the economy. Almost every country is facing severe economic issues. The economic fallout due to the pandemic has increased unemployment in every country. In Pakistan, the rate of unemployment was already high. Now, the number of jobless people has increased significantly.

People who don’t have any job to meet their monthly expenses are facing the worst financial problems. The authorities need to have a look at this situation and do something for job creation in the country.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran