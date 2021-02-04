‘Ed-Tech to be vital part of education policy

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that Ed-Tech will be a core pillar of Pakistan Education Policy 2021.

"We shall use Ed-Tech to make learning holistic, enjoyable, integrated and to create an ecosystem in education which will make students well learned and productive," said the minister while presiding over a virtual meeting with Ed-Tech Industry owners.

The meeting was aimed to discuss Pakistan Education Policy 2021 and use of technology in it.

The minister said education's future lies in the technology and Ed-Tech encourages the innovation in learning process. He said the ministry was going to launch a project of $ 200 million with the collaboration of World Bank for online content development and it will help to develop Pakistan Ed-Tech Industry too, he added.

"We are incorporating computer education from class 6 to 8 in the National education policy, said the minister. The ministry is focusing on online content development & services and USF has been asked to enhance the internet connectivity and coverage across the country. The ministry will also take an initiative to train the teachers to adapt these latest learning technologies and methodologies."