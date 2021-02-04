Premier Cables Sindh Ranking Tennis from Feb 15

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 1st Premier Cables Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships will be held at Karachi Club from February 15-22.
The sponsor of this championship is Premier Cables (Private) Limited and the organisers are Karachi Tennis Association.
The singles and doubles events to be played are for men’s, juniors (under-17, under-13, under-11), seniors 35 plus, seniors 50 plus, and wheelchair men’s.