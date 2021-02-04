Vaccination drives

Pakistan has received its first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine. The arrival of the vaccine has also sent a positive message to the people who were at a loss since last year. In 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak, hospitals in Pakistan nearly collapsed. Mixed messages about the virus also didn’t help control the situation. For long, many people thought that this virus is nothing more than a conspiracy theory and flouted SOPs openly. Even though the government tried to launch awareness campaigns, it failed to create awareness among a majority of people. Now that the vaccine has arrived in Pakistan, the government will have to deal with another challenge – getting people get their vaccine shots. In our country, polio is still an epidemic because many people don’t believe in vaccination programmes. This careless attitude is not good for the country. Covid-19 is a highly contagious virus. We have to take all steps that we can to vaccinate our people against the virus. Our collective efforts can help the country fight against the virus in an effective manner.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi