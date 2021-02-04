close
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021

Recovered money

February 4, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Help the poor’ (Feb 2) by Dr Irfan Zafar. The author has mentioned that the duty of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is to collect looted money from the corrupt and hand it over to the government so that it can use the money for the welfare of the country.

In its latest report, NAB has revealed that it has recovered over Rs480 billion. The government should use the entire amount to provide some monetary relief to the people who are barely struggling to meet the rising prices of food items and fuel.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran

