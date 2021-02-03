Jang Group holds workshop on online business

LAHORE: Experts of online business techniques delivered special lectures for students, especially women and home-based workers to join a new world of online business accessing the whole world from their homes. They were conducting a free workshop on e-commerce titled “How to Do Business living in Pakistan” by Jang Group of Newspapers” Cultural Wing and E-Commerce Galaxy (Project of City of London College UK) at the Alhamra Hall.

The experts, including Dr Shahzad Yusuf, Zeeshan Jalil, Jawad Latif and Irfan Yaqub, explained to the students, home-based workers and women how to work on world’s largest online marketplace Amazon.com to earn money by sitting at homes or to become self-employed after losing business or jobs due to worldwide crunch after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said Amazon had been the king of e-commerce and its importance was fast gaining global importance as 2,000 to 3,000 new stores were being opened on daily business as COVID-19 had turned the physical marketplaces devastated. They said few institutions were working in Pakistan to impart techniques to youths.

The Punjab government was also organising programmes especially for women to learn e-commerce. They urged the people to join the whole new world of online business from their homes using only their laptops.