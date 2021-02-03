Livestock vaccination drive going on in Kurram

KURRAM: The livestock department has launched a special drive to vaccinate over 0.3 million animals against various diseases caused by the winter cold in the Kurram tribal district. Dr Muhammad Siraj and Dr Zeenat Hussain said that livestock contracted various diseases due to severe cold in the winter. They said that some of the dangerous diseases of animals were contagious and spread to human beings as well.

On the special directives of Livestock Department Assistant Director Dr Attaullah Khan, they said that a vaccination campaign was launched to control the diseases, treat and provide free medicines to prevent the animals from the fatal diseases. They added that the vaccination drive was launched in all the tribal districts, including Kurram, following directives of provincial Minister for Livestock Mohibullah Khan and Director General Livestock Department Dr Alamzeb Khan. The officials added that staff of the Livestock Department were going to far-off areas of the district and vaccinated the animals against the crippling diseases.