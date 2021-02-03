Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it was suspending entry to the Kingdom from 20 countries, except for citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Interior said it would bar entry of people arriving from the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Turkey, as well as the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan, international media reported.

The ministry said the suspension would be implemented from 9:00pm today (Wednesday) and includes travellers who transited through the aforementioned countries within the 14 days prior to their planned journey to the Kingdom.