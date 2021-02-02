Sewerage lines cleared in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district ad­m­ini­stration in Manse­hra has reopened 8,026 metres sewerage lines and nullahs along the Karakoram Highway and at other main arteries in the district.

“We have reopened the sewerage lines and nullahs, which used to block Karakoram Highway and other main arteries in the rainy weather during the ongoing 10 -day cleanliness drive which is well underway across the district,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan told reporters here on Monday.

He said during the biggest ever cleanliness drive 8026 meters of the choked off sewerage lines and nullah were cleared of the heavy silt and garbage. “Over 1034 tonnes of garbage was removed during the first seven days of the 10 -day drive, which would be wrapped up on Wednesday across the district,” he added.

The deputy commissioner said 80 tractors and other vehicles were removing the garbage and 228 dumping grounds had been cleared of the garbage and dirt so far. “A total of 328 sanitary and other staff has been deployed to carry out the campaign to ensure pollution and garbage-free district,” he said.