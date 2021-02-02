PM, Army chief discuss internal, external security matters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, a PM Office press release said.