Sun Jan 31, 2021
January 31, 2021

Iran hangs ethnic Baluch for ´terror´

TEHRAN: Iran hanged a man for murder, abduction and “terrorist” links on Saturday, the judiciary´s website said, despite international calls for the execution of the ethnic Baluch to be halted.

Javid Dehghan Khalad was put to death early in the morning in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Mizan Online reported.

