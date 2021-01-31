tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is unbelievable that a country’s largest city doesn’t have decent public transport. From students to workers, everyone faces a lot of commute-related problems. Rickshaws and private cabs ask for high fares that a majority of people cannot afford.
The authorities need to look into this matter seriously.
Maheen Naseer
Karachi