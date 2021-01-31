close
January 31, 2021

Public transport

It is unbelievable that a country’s largest city doesn’t have decent public transport. From students to workers, everyone faces a lot of commute-related problems. Rickshaws and private cabs ask for high fares that a majority of people cannot afford.

The authorities need to look into this matter seriously.

Maheen Naseer

Karachi

