Pakistan junior spikers to play series of matches

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior volleyball probables currently engaged in training at the POF Wah will play series of competitive matches against leading three domestic outfits for selection and exposure purposes.

Around 25 probables are to be engaged in series of matches against Navy, Army and Air Force teams for the next 10 days starting from February 1.

“These juniors are to be tested against the best domestic teams. These matches will serve two purposes — players will be tried and tested before the final selection in the national team. These matches will serve as trials for future selection as well giving an opportunity to players to show their skills and prowess for future international events,” a Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) official when contacted said.

He said that the players required exposure ahead of international commitments. “These matches will be a perfect exposure for players. More importantly, players from PAF, Army and Navy will also be tested for their skills and future selection.”

Meanwhile, POF Director Sports Mohammad Taufeeq also confirmed that following these matches, his department will pick the best players for their team. “We are planning to establish a volleyball team consisting of the best following the matches. All those putting up top efforts and showing talent would be picked for the POF team that will be established in a few weeks’ time.”

On the opening day on February 1, Pakistan junior probables will take on Navy that will play three matches at a trot.

“These junior players have been training for months now. The POF will pick the best and train them for future national events,” Taufeeq said.

POF has been one of the leading departments in sports activities and has been offering all kind of assistance to budding players in many sports to hone their skills and to bring out the best.

“Besides volleyball, POF is extending all kind of support and help to athletes in other sports. We have also offered Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) our courts, boarding and lodging facilities for national and international events and camps,” he said.