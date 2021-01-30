Punjab Seed Council approves two new Bt cotton varieties

MULTAN: The Punjab Seed Council Friday approved two new Bt cotton varieties bringing sizeable increase in production and enhancing yield potential up to 50 maunds, agriculture officials said.

A spokesperson to Central Cotton Research Institute Sajjid Mehmood said Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi chaired the 54th meeting of PSC at Agriculture House Lahore and agricultural scientists across the province attended the meeting. He said the varieties have high fiber properties as well as resistance to viruses and high productivity. Pakistan Central Cotton Committee vice president Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur congratulated the Director CCRE Multan and all the agricultural scientists, particularly the agronomists and other staff of the Breeding Section and expressed hope that Pakistan Central Cotton Committee would continue in the future and its research institutes maintain old tradition of introducing best varieties of cotton to farmers.

Dr Zahid Mahmood, Director, The Central Cotton Research Institute Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said the approved varieties have the potential to withstand high temperatures and give excellent yields in less available water.