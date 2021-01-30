ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and its core military leadership during his two-day official visit to the state.The army chief, with the Emir, also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lt Gen (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The discussed matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional geo-political environment. The COAS also witnessed the passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.

He appreciated high standards of institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield. Qatari leadership reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value.

While expressing their satisfaction over level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.