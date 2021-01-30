Moot on Covid-19 impacts on tourism begins today

PESHAWAR: The experts and speakers at a conference would discuss the Covid-19 impacts on tourism and the steps being taken for boosting the sector in the current scenario today (Saturday).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has arranged the conference under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with the KP Information Technology Board, AJK Tourism and Archaeology Department, Pakistan International Airlines.

The conference, titled ‘Textte’, to be in Islamabad, would debate on coronavirus pandemic ramifications and the steps to tackle the situation, said a press release. Stakeholders affiliated to the tourism sector, experts from Gilgit-Baltistan and hospitality sector, Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board Zulfi Bukhari, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik, World Bank’s Kiran Afzal, KP Tourism Secretary Abid Majid, secretary tourism Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gloria Guevara of World Travel and Tourism Council and others would attend the conference.

The conference is aimed at boosting an online network of stakeholders to tackle the bad impacts on tourism, devising a strategy for promoting the sector and applying the modern day trends in the tourism industry.