close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 30, 2021

ACE arrests chairman, two others of fake anti-corruption force

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 30, 2021

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three members of a fake anti-corruption force from Gujranwala.

Earlier, ACE Punjab Director General Muhammed Gohar Nafees had taken a serious notice of use of ''anti-corruption'' by some NGOs for ulterior motives, blackmail people and mint money in return for membership.

As a result, Gujranwala ACE Regional Director Rai Naeemullah Bhatti arrested three members of "Anti-Corruption Force Pakistan" from their office. The ACE DG directed all regional heads to ensure that no NGO or institution blackmailed any person or institution by using fake NGOs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan