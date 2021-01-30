Safe Solar gets power plant tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has awarded a 25-year levelised tariff of Rs6.425/kWh to Safe Solar Pvt Ltd for its 10MW power plant being set up in Bhawalpur with a cost of $9.25 million, a statement said on Friday.

The project is expected to commence commercial operations within six months and would provide electricity to the Central Power Purchasing Agency, it added.

Pakistan enjoys a geostrategic advantage for producing abundant amounts of solar energy; hence, solar technology can save millions of dollars for the country’s economic growth, while also offering various ecological benefits.

To harness the potential of renewable energy resources in the country, the government of Pakistan formulated a policy titled "Policy for Development of Renewable Energy for Power Generation 2006".

Under the renewable energy policy, both the federal and provincial governments have been supporting the implementation of RE projects in the country. Pakistan is located in the Sunny Belt and can take advantage of its ideal situation for the utilisation of solar energy. The effect of climate change in Pakistan has been more evident in the past decade in the form of extreme weather events, higher temperatures, especially along agri-belt, and an increase in pollution-linked health issues.