UN urges Iran to halt execution of ethnic Baluch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: The United Nations on Friday urged Iran to halt the "imminent" execution of a member of the Baluch ethnic minority as it rebuked Tehran for a spate of recent hangings including of members of minority groups. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have said that a member of the Baluch minority Javid Dehghan, 31, is due to be executed on Saturday.