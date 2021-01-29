close
Fri Jan 29, 2021
January 29, 2021

WhatsApp presents new security feature for desktop version

National

 
January 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday rolled out its new security feature, enabling users to log in user fingerprint and face identification.

WhatsApp took to Twitter and other social media platforms to make the announcement.

"Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices," it tweeted.

