IHC serves notices on respondents in Vawda’s disqualification plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents on a petition filed by an ex-candidate of NA-249 seeking to become party in a case pertaining to Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda's qualification.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the petition filed by Qadir Khan Mandokhel.

The court asked the petitioner what connection he had with Faisal Vawda's qualification case. The petitioner's lawyer said that his client had contested the elections in said constituency and he had direct link with it.

The court served notices on respondents including Faisal Vawda and ECP, and sought their comments till next date of hearing.

The petition had alleged that Vawda had concealed information relating to his American nationality at the time of submission of his nomination papers to the ECP. It prayed the court to disqualify the minister as he didn't meet the eligibility under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.