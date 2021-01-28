IHC disposes of plea against in-campus exams

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Wednesday disposed of a student’s plea seeking directives for online exams due to Covid-19 pandemic and sent the matter to the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC heard the petition, filed by the students of the National University for Modern Languages (NUML), on taking online examinations. The judge remarked that the court could not interfere in policy decisions, saying that there was no discrimination in the physical examination process. The petitioners' lawyer pleaded that the students had been at their homes due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The counsel added the university administration had previously decided to take online papers but now it had announced to take campus examinations. The petitioners said they had been studying online, then how could they give examinations at the campus. To this, the court remarked that it was not a valid point and there was no illegality or discrimination in the process. The court sent the matter to the HEC to take a decision and disposed of the case.