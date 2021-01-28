PTA to start quality of service survey

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is planning to conduct Quality of Service (QoS) survey during the first quarter of 2021, using automated tool, with an objective to push Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to provide quality voice and data services as per license standards.

This survey is the first of a series of surveys to be conducted throughout the year in order to measure the quality of voice and data service of CMOs. The survey will be carried out independently using the newly-procured automated QoS monitoring and benchmarking tool “SmartBenchmarker” for measuring parameters for voice, SMS and data services. The surveys will cover more than 30 areas, including cities, towns, highways/motorways and roads across Pakistan, including AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Keeping in view the enhanced capabilities of “SmartBenchmarker”, the survey shall also include measurement of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), in addition to the license QoS parameters, based upon new international standards developed for benchmarking of mobile services. After completion of the activity, the survey results shall be published for information of the public and appropriate action shall be taken where needed. These surveys will play an important role in improving the quality of mobile services being provided to subscribers.