Footballer among 3 killed in Bajaur incidents

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a footballer in Tarkho area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday.

Local sources said that a known player of the football game identified as Salahuddin was coming to his home after playing a match at Barkhalozo ground when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on him outside his home in Tarkho area.

He received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Brothers of the slain player said that they had no enmity with anyone.

They said that Salahuddin would do labour work besides playing football. He was a member of the famous local Barkhalozo Football Club.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, two girls were killed and two children sustained injuries when the roof of a room collapsed in Badan area in Mamond tehsil.

The locals and the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and rescued the injured from the debris.

The ages of girls killed in the roof collapse were 12 and 18 years. The injured children were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.