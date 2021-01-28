BAL, Zameen.com sign MoU

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and Zameen.com have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bring greater convenience and easier access to customers across the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

The agreement enables Bank Alfalah and Zameen.com to extend their reach to a larger digital audience and potential buyers and provide a platform with various home financing solutions, it added.

Both the organisations will also use their resources and footprint to educate customers and developers on mortgage consumer finance and developer finance options offered by the bank.

Bank Alfalah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atif Bajwa commended the association between the two organisations and said, “Bank Alfalah has been a key player in the home financing industry for many years, and we welcome the partnership with Zameen.com to bring our products within the reach of a wider market.”

“The government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan have been keen on reviving the construction and housing industry, and this is the right time to educate our customers on the diverse range of flexible financing solutions that they can avail,” he added.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan welcomed the agreement, saying it would be a significant development for both the banking and real estate sectors.

“With Bank Alfalah’s partnership, we will continue our endeavours to support consumers and uplift the country’s construction industry,” he added.