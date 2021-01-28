Low-quality food

Some hotels in Islamabad are serving substandard food to the public. They use low-quality oil and other raw materials to keep their operational costs low. It is the responsibility of a district health officer to check the quality of food which is being served at different hotels. However, no step has been taken to check the working of these hotels to date.

Before coming into power, the PTI promised good governance. However, the party hasn’t done anything to deliver on its promises. The PM is again requested to take notice of this deteriorating situation and ask the district administration to chalk out a concrete plan to ensure quality at such hotels.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad