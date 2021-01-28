close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Safe use

Newspost

 
The sale of expired medicines is not only a dangerous act but also a crime. However, it is shocking to see that many medical store owners do not bother to check the expiry dates of medicines and are playing with people’s lives.

Many people have raised their voices against this dangerous practice, but the authorities haven’t taken any stern action so far. The issue deserves special attention.

Muhammad Bakar

Rawalpindi

