Implementation of official price list a farce

Rawalpindi : It seems that the local administration, Rawalpindi is unaware of the prices of daily consumable items like sugar, meat, pulses, firewood, coal, rice, milk, ‘atta’ and ‘roti’ sold in the open market.

There is a big price difference in government and open market rates but local administration has once again completed paperwork by issuing an official price list Notification No IPWM/RWP/42/624 in which Deputy Commissioner (DC) has fixed the price of 100-gram ‘roti’ at Rs7 and 120-gram ‘naan’ at Rs10 whereas powerful ‘naanbais’ were selling a ‘roti’ at Rs10 and a ‘naan’ at Rs15 for past over six months. Interestingly, for over six months, ‘naanbais’ are selling a ‘roti’ at Rs10 and a ‘naan’ at Rs15 without government permission.

Surprisingly, the local administration not fixed the prices of ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ and mentioned in notification that ‘atta’ prices related as per notified of food department while ‘ghee’ will sell as per printed prices.

While a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag is being sold at different prices between Rs860 to Rs1150 and 1-kilogram ‘ghee’ is selling at Rs262.

The local management has fixed the rate of 1-kilogram sugar at Rs92 but shopkeepers are selling the commodity at different rates between Rs92 to Rs95.

According to notification Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has fixed the rate of mutton at Rs800 and beef at Rs400 per kilogram, whereas one kilogram of mutton is being sold at Rs1,000 and Rs1,150, while beef at Rs600 to Rs650.

The local administration fixed basmati rice at Rs150 while it is being sold from R190 to200 per kilogram, ‘daal channa’ is being sold at Rs170 instead of Rs150, ‘daal mong’ fixed price is Rs230 but it is being sold at Rs260 per kilogram, ‘daal masoor’ rate is Rs155 but it is being sold at Rs170, white chickpeas price is Rs145 while it is being sold at Rs170 per kilogram in the market. The local administration has fixed the price of ‘daal mash’ at Rs210 but it is being sold at Rs240.

Similarly, the local administration has fixed the rate of milk at Rs90 but milkmen are selling it at Rs120 per litre. The concerned authority has ordered milkmen to sell yogurt at Rs105 per kg but it is being sold at Rs120.

The first time, the local administration has fixed the rates of ‘Bricks’ that 1000 (fine) bricks would sell according to government price at Rs9300. But, 1000 bricks (fine) are selling at Rs11300.

The figures show the non-serious attitude of the CDGR as its officials are only doing paperwork and dealing with pubic-related issues casually. On papes, the local management is showing that all kitchen items are available at low prices but the story is quite different in the open market.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that shopkeepers are bound to follow this price notification otherwise they will face strict action. “I have formed special teams to enforce this notification,” he claimed. He also said that local administration has also registered dozens of FIRs and imposed fines on profiteers adding they were trying to implement the prices issued by the CDGR.