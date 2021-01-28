Investigation in-charge appointed at all police stations

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police has appointed In-Charge Investigation at all police stations of the city to ensure speedy probe into crime cases and provide justice to people at their doorsteps.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appointed the well-reputed investigation officers of the Homicide Unit at all police stations of Islamabad. The purpose of these appointments is to ensure speedy investigation of cases, immediate submission of complete challans into courts after thorough probe and provide justice to people at their doorsteps.

SSP (Investigation) would monitor all investigation related affairs and bring improvement in them. The DIG (Operations) said this step would ensure the quality investigation into the case and provide timely relief to people.

He said that all possible efforts would be made to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.