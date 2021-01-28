FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes record victories

LAHORE: FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes recorded victories in the Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day was contested between FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Pricemeter.pk Black and after a very tough fight, the former emerged as winners with a close margin of 5-4. Saqib Khan Khakwani was the hero of the day from FG Polo/Diamond Paints with a classic contribution of three goals while Ramiro Zaveletta and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, Mariano Raigal hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one goal.

FG Polo/Diamond Paints started the match with a field goal to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. Pricemeter.pk Black dominated the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick to gain 3-1 lead but FG Polo reduced the margin to 3-2 by striking a field goal. FG struck the only goal of the third chukker to level the score at 3-all. In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams slammed one goal apiece to equalise the score at 4-all. In the dying moments of the match, Saqib Khan Khakwani hit the match-winning goal to win the encounter by 5-4.