Punjab extends smart lockdown to four cities

LAHORE:The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in four cities amidst the rising second wave of coronavirus.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab on Wednesday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Hafizabad, Gujranwala-Gujrat and Lahore till 3 February, 5 February and 8 February, respectively.

The smart lockdown in Lahore district has been imposed in 16 hotspot areas in six towns including Allama Iqbal Town, Cantonment, Data Gunj Bukhsh Town, Nishtar Town, Samanabad Town and Shalimar Town.

In Hafizabad, the smart lockdown is enforced in three hotspot areas while in Gujranwala and Gujrat districts, the smart lockdown has been imposed in one hotspot area each.

LGH lab: The National Institute of Health, Islamabad has declared the laboratory quality of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) as the best and has declared the results of 10 blood samples for ‘External Quality Assessment’ to be 100% accurate. In an appreciation letter, it has been acknowledged that the results of the most sensitive tests from the laboratory of Lahore General Hospital are in accordance with international standards and completely reliable. According to the details, the blood tests include SARS, BYRT-PCR and CoV-2 were included while the institution reviewed the hospitals across the country.

After reviewing all the tests, the NIH found the LGH laboratory results absolutely accurate. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar expressed satisfaction over this award and termed it as the result of teamwork of doctors and medical staff. He also praised the Director Research & Lab Dr Ghazala Rubi on this successful achievement.