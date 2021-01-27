Modiâ€™s presence a threat to regional peace: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that India, which claims to be a democratic country, has become the spearhead of terrorists. As long as Narendra Modi rules India, there is no hope of peace in the region. The world must recognise Pakistan's sacrifices in the war on terror; he said this while addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Customs Day at Wagah on Tuesday.

Honorary Consul General Australia Saleem Ghauri, Pater-in-Chef Pak Australia Friendship Consul Tariq Sharif Pirzada, President Pak Australia Friendship Consul Arshad Naseem Butt and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Governor Punjab said that Kashmiris and all peace-loving people are celebrating black day on the Republic Day of India and there is no doubt that massacre of human rights and minorities is taking place constantly in India.

He said that India is the murderer of thousands of innocent Kashmiris. Pakistan has always supported peace but India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in Pakistan. The time has come for the world to stop being a silent spectator and take some action to stop India from persecuting minorities.

Meanwhile, addressing an event marking the International Day of Australia at Governorâ€™s House here and talking to the media, Sarwar said that Australia was one of the few countries to recognise Pakistan since 1947 and today there is a bilateral trade of about two billion between the two countries. Currently, more than 80,000 Pakistanis are living in Australia and the relations between the two countries are getting stronger with each passing day.

The Australian Federal Police and Pakistani security agencies have been cooperating with each other for more than 30 years. The security agencies of the two countries have also been working to prevent drug trafficking and smuggling.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Customs Day at Wagah, Governor Punjab announced to award certificates of appreciation to the Customs officers and personnel who worked on the front line during the corona outbreak in a ceremony at Governorâ€™s House Lahore.

Sarwar said that all the institutions are working together due to which Pakistan is becoming economically strong. In order to make the country strong, smuggling needs to be stamped out.