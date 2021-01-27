Cabinet committee reviews progress on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC) was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here on Tuesday.

The committee reviewed progress on various projects undertaken by the working groups under CPEC. The meeting was briefed on the overall progress of CPEC projects in Industrial cooperation, energy, infrastructure, Gwadar, science and technology, socio-economic development, agriculture, transport and communications and issues faced in the implementation of these projects.

The committee noted that significant progress had been achieved on various projects. Asad Umar stated that CPEC is a priority project for enhancing Pak-China economic cooperation. He stressed that the ministries/divisions should maintain the momentum of CPEC projects and follow the timelines for early completion of projects. He said that the second phase of CPEC which focuses on industrial cooperation will significantly enhance the benefits of CPEC for both sides. The committee also emphasised that unresolved inter-ministerial issues should be brought before the CCoCPEC directly by the respective ministries along with recommendations for their resolution.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, deputy chairman Planning Commission and officials of various ministers and divisions.