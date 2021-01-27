Modi’s presence threat to regional peace, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that India, which claims to be a democratic country, has become the spearhead of terrorists. As long as Narendra Modi rules India, there is no hope of peace in the region. The world must recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror; he said this while addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International

Customs Day at Wagah on Tuesday.

Honorary Consul General Australia Saleem Ghauri, Pater-in-Chef Pak Australia Friendship Consul Tariq Sharif Pirzada, President Pak Australia Friendship Consul Arshad Naseem Butt and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to media, the governor said that Kashmiris and all peace-loving people celebrated black day on the Republic Day of India and there is no doubt that massacre of human rights and minorities is taking place constantly in India.

Meanwhile, addressing an event marking the International Day of Australia at Governor’s House here and talking to the media, Sarwar said that Australia was one of the few countries to recognise Pakistan since 1947

The governor announced awarding certificates of appreciation to the Customs officers.On the occasion, Chief Collector Customs Faiz Ahmed, Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi set fire to confiscated goods. At least 3300 bottles of liquor worth of millions of rupees were bulldozed at Wagah border on World Customs Day.