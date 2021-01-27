close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

6 held as rivals clash over cellular tower installation

Peshawar

January 27, 2021

GHALLANAI: The police arrested three persons each from two rival parties who had clashed over installing a tower of cellular company in Wocha Jora in Khwezai tehsil in Mohmand district on Tuesday.

The police said that gunmen of one party opened fire on the other when they were bringing gadgets of cellular tower to install it in Wocha Jora area.

However, no casualty was reported in the firing. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and arrested three persons each from both the rival groups.

