Man awarded death sentence, wife life imprisonment

Rawalpindi : Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Ali Gondal has convicted a man and his wife in a kidnapping and rape case.

The judge awarded death sentence to Qasim Jahangir, 33, and imposed a fine of Rs500,000, besides sentencing his wife Ms Kiran Mehmood, 24, to life imprisonment. Qasim shall also have to pay Rs1 million as compensation to the victim who was abducted. In case of default, the convict shall undergo six months’ imprisonment. The accused was further convicted and awarded rigorous imprisonment for three years and fine of Rs1 million under prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs1 million on charges of kidnapping the girl student. She was further awarded three years rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs1 million under Prevention Of Electronic Act 2016.

They were proven guilty of kidnapping a female student in August last year. The couple was linked with international porn websites and sold them nude videos and photographs of victims against heavy amounts. On August 3, 2020 an MSc student (girl) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) lodged a complaint with the police stating that a young couple named Qasim Jahangir and his wife Kiran Mehmood had kidnapped her from outside the Gordon College where she went to attend a workshop. As she came out of the gate of the college, a masked woman met her and posed herself as a student and started walking towards the Tipu Road along with her. Soon her husband came in a car and both forced the student into the car.

They took her to their house in Gulistan Colony where the man raped her while his wife made a video of this brutal act.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis congratulated SSP Investigation and investigation and the legal team for the successful prosecution of the case.

“The Rawalpindi police are pursuing zero-tolerance policy against those who abuse and exploit women. The conviction of the culprits is indeed a victory of justice,” the CPO said.

Qasim Jahangir had confessed to having sexually assaulted 45 minor girls and made their photographs and videos.