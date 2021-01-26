‘US leading race in artificial intelligence’

Washington: The United States is leading rivals in development and use of artificial intelligence while China is rising quickly and the European Union is lagging, a research report showed Monday.

The study by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation assessed AI using 30 separate metrics including human talent, research activity, commercial development and investment in hardware and software.

The United States leads, with an overall score of 44.6 points on a 100-point scale, followed by China with 32 and the European Union with 23.3, the report based on 2020 data found. The researchers found the US leading in key areas such as investment in startups and research and development funding.

But China has made strides in several areas and last year had more of the world’s 500 most powerful supercomputers than any other nation -- 214, compared with 113 for the US and 91 for the EU.