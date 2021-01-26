Army win National Clay Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army won the 6th National Clay Shooting Championship that concluded here at PN Shooting range on Monday.

On the last day of the event, Army’s Farrukh Nadeem clinched gold medal by scoring 110 points in the individual category of trap event. Army’s Fakhur-ul-Islam claimed silver medal with the score of 115 points and Navy’s Aminullah scored 111 points for bronze medal. In the team category, Army won gold medal with 343 points and Navy took silver medal with 312 points.