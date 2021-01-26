Police asked to intensify action against land mafia

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has directed indiscriminate operations against miscreants occupying public and private property and harassing the honourable and land mafia.

The IGP said action against illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the province should be intensified without regard to their status, while the mobile phone data of arrested thugs and members of the land mafia should be scrutinised with utmost diligence and the police personnel who have constant links in the mobile data should be investigated and also fixed at any cost. He said influential people and government officials involved in the backbone of thugs and land mafia do not deserve any concession, they should be brought under the law by cracking down on such black sheep with full vigilance so that they can be brought to book for their misdeeds and illegal activities.

He said inspections of arms dealers should be carried out with utmost diligence and no concession should be made in taking action against arms dealers involved in possession and sale of arms in excess of stock. He said that stock checking reports of arms dealers should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly and any delay in this regard would not be acceptable.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office here on Monday. During the meeting, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while briefing on the departmental matters including the number of personnel in the Investigation Police said that in the recent operation of Lahore Police 62 licences of arms seized from thugs and other criminals have been canceled and fastest operations are under way under close coordination with other departments.

The IGP said in order to make the performance of the investigating officers more effective, all matters pertaining to increase in the cost of investigation of cases should be reviewed in detail and recommendations should be sent in this regard so that final decision making could be done in this regard.